Zoë Kravitz Shows Off Wedding Pics Six Months Later

Celebrity Sightings In Paris - June 28, 2019

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

When it comes to your big day, many stars opt for a mermaid style or princess silhouette gown. However, for more modern weddings, brides are taking a fashion stance and opting for more unconventional looks whether it’s an all white suit, an untraditional short dress, multiple outfit changes, and more. It’s no surprise that Zoë Kravitz, daughter to boho chic actress Lisa Bonet and uber cool singer/songwriter/actor Lenny Kravitz, opted for something different.

6.29.19

The beauty tied the knot with Karl Glusman on June 29th, 2019, but a little over six months later, she’s finally sharing the beautiful photos.

Kravitz’ dress was designed by party loving designer, Alexander Wang, whom is also the 31-year-old’s longtime friend. How cool! The bride wore a midi ball gown dress featuring a drop waist. She accessorized the look with white heels and a simple headband and wore her locs in a low bun.

June 29th, 2019.

When you have rich parents, a venue is the least of your problems. The ceremony took place at Lenny Kravitz’s 18th-century style mansion in Paris, France. What’s more chic than a Parisian wedding?! The bride posted a carousel of photos.

June 29th, 2019.

In addition to Alexander Wang being in attendance, other celebrities included Kravitz’s Big Little Lies co-stars. Yesss for co-workers coming through to celebrate her big day! Denzel and Pauletta Washington were also guests.

What do you think of Zoe’s wedding dress? Did you or would you wear an unconventional wedding dress to your wedding?

Zoë Kravitz Shows Off Wedding Pics Six Months Later  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Celebrity , Celebrity Weddings , Fashion , Lenny Kravitz , Lisa Bonet , Zoe Kravitz

