Shereé Whitfield Shows Off Curves For 50th Birthday [VIDEO]

Who gonna check her, boo?!

Shereé Whitfield just turned 50-years-old and she’s celebrating by reminding everyone just how bangin’ her body is.

The “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” star shared a sneak peek of her birthday dress in a video paired with a video from tik tok. In it, Sheree shows a black gown with a low-cut back and WHEW! When she turns around, the cakes are SITTING.

There’s no doubt this woman looks great and healthy. We STAN.

Happy Birthday to Shereé Whitfield!

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

