Houston Woman Who Shot Man On Facebook LIve Sentenced To Ten Years

The Houston woman who pleaded guilty to shooting a man in the head during a Facebook Live stream has been sentenced to ten years in prison.

During the trial last week, the victim in the case came face-to-face with the woman for the first time since he was wounded in the Easter Sunday shooting in 2018.

“I SHOT DEVYN.” Cassandra Damper admits to shooting Devyn Holmes on the stand during her sentencing for the Facebook Live shooting. Crying and refusing to look up she recounts the April 1, 2018 shooting. pic.twitter.com/3n1durNR20 — Shelley Childers (@shelleyabc13) December 17, 2019

In court, Devyn Holmes testified that the shooter, Cassandra Damper and another man were sitting in a car outside of a gas station, streaming live on Facebook, when Damper’s gun went off, striking Holmes in the head.

Damper pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years for aggravated assault with reckless serious bodily injury and tampering with evidence.

“So happy. I am so happy,” Holmes told Houston’s ABC 13 after the sentencing. “It’s perfect because it shows a human’s life is valuable. Because if [the judge] didn’t come with a verdict that good, it was like saying a human’s life is not valuable, but he showed me it is. So I’m glad about it.”

The Facebook Live stream shows Damper pointing the gun at the camera, to which Holmes said: “You’re making me nervous.”

Despite the gun not having a clip, Damper — apparently unaware that a bullet in the chamber—pointed the weapon and Holmes and fired a single shot, which hit him in the head.

Holmes survived the shooting, but had to undergo intense physical and mental rehabilitation.

During the trial, Damper took the stand and tearfully read a letter addressed to Holmes, in which she expressed remorse.

“Please know how sorry I am during this tough time. I cannot imagine what you are going through or what you are feeling since this tragic accident,” she read. “There is no amount of anything I can give you. It has hurt me even more to be unable to assist or be by your side during this recovery process.”

Damper said she was so consumed with grief that she even considered “killing [herself] to make it fair.”

“I am here to take responsibility for a reckless accident I caused. I was in disbelief because I really thought the gun was not loaded. I was just really scared.”

She added, “When the gun first went off, I was in shock, in total disbelief that this can’t be real. I felt the best thing to do would be to keep quiet,” she said.

“Please accept my heartfelt sympathy and apology. I pray that God gives you the strength you need to finish your journey at 100 percent.”

During the trial, it was revealed that Damper initially called 911 and reported that Holmes shot himself. The truth was discovered when police reviewed the Facebook Live footage.

