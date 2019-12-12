The Tamron Hall Show Renewed For Season 2

Tamron Hall’s syndicated talk show has been renewed for a second season by Walt Disney Television is, and will now broadcast in more than 80% of the country on ABC and Hearst Television owned stations.

“As one of the highest-rated new talk shows in five years, Tamron Hall is connecting with audiences in such a powerful and unique way and we are thrilled to build on that momentum with a second season,” ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said in a press release. “Tamron’s authenticity and her stunning ability to engage with viewers is remarkable and we look forward to continued success working with our incredible station partners.”

Thank y’all for watching and for joining the conversation everyday. Without you we don’t have a show.. Team Tamron is grateful for your support. I could not be more proud of my team each and every one of them!!! https://t.co/opZaDLJIfn — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) December 13, 2019

Emerson Coleman, Senior Vice President, Programming at Hearst, said Hall is “exceptional” and added, “We absolutely love the lane that this show is in.”

Hall launched the talk show after departing her “Today” show slot on NBC last year, but she continues to host “Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall” on Investigation Discovery.

“I’m honored to host and executive produce a daytime talk show that explores conversation topics that really matter to our viewers, who we affectionately refer to as our ‘TamFam,’” Hall said, Deadline reports.. “From inspiring interviews with guests like Tyler Perry and Kelly Rowland to in-depth discussions on issues like the opioid epidemic and domestic violence, nothing is off limits – we’re here to ‘talk about it.’ My team and I are excited to continue to bring our fresh perspective to station partners and viewers nationwide.”

Wendy McMahon, President of the ABC Owned Television Stations Group, called the veteran media personality “a wonderfully unique voice in daytime, offering our stations’ viewers an experience both refreshing and entertaining.”

Hall recently slammed claims that she became furious learning Kelly Clarkson’s daytime talk show had been renewed for a second season before hers, Page Six reported.

“It’s ironic that a few days after I said on my show that I’ve seen ‘men storm out of rooms, puffing and huffing, and no one says anything’ while ‘women [who] speak up [are viewed] as difficult’ that someone would leak a false story about me being difficult,” Hall on Instagram next to a screenshot of the Daily Mail report.

“As I said live on my show while defending Gabrielle Union, women are perceived as ‘difficult’ when they speak up. I have never once complained about Kelly’s renewal – I am so happy for my fellow Texan. I’m excited about my show and I can’t wait for season 2!!”

