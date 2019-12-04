Mentally Ill Mother Charged With Murder Of Son, 6, Who Died In School Lunch Line

The death of a 6-year-old Bronx boy who collapsed in the lunch line at school has been declared a homicide months after his mother slashed the child’s neck and that of his 2-year-old sister.

The city medical examiner’s office ruled Friday that Tyzavier Martin’s June 14 collapse was the delayed result of the attack by his mother.

The medical examiner determined the boy’s delayed death was a homicide, resulting from “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by laryngeal granuloma complicating incised wound of neck.”

The child fainted while in the lunch line at school, PEOPLE reports. NYPD sources tell the publication that his 24-year-old mother, Shanice Martin, has been in custody since she allegedly attacked him on April 27.

Martin allegedly used a box cutter to slash the necks of both Tyzavier and his sister in the home. She reportedly left the her kids bleeding on a street corner before turning herself in to police. Passersby called 911 and both children were taken to a nearby hospital, where they received treatment.

Tyzavier was released to his father’s custody after treatment. His sister also recovered from the attack.

Martin, who had previously been treated for mental illness, was initially charged with attempted murder, assault, child abandonment, child endangerment and weapons possession. The charges were upgraded following Friday’s ruling that her son’s death was a homicide.

Martin lost custody of Tyzavier for two years before getting him back in 2016.

On his second day back to school following his mother’s alleged attack, sources say Tyzavier started bleeding and foaming from the mouth as he collapsed to the floor.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE