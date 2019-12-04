Cardi B Defends Offset After Instagram ‘Hacker’ Sends DM’s To Rapper’s Girlfriend

Cardi B has come to the defense of her husband Offset after it appeared he tried to shoot his shot at 6ix9ine’s girlfriend, Jade.

On Tuesday, Jade shared a video on social showing a DM from Offset’s verified Instagram account. The message simply read: “Miss u fr,” which prompted Jade to remind the rapper that Cardi has an open criminal case against her. We previously reported, Offset is at the center of that assault case.

“[Cardi] has a OPEN CRIMINAL CASE, why are you writing me,” Jade captioned the clip. “You don’t respect her? Theirs [sic] a lot of shit I have exposed yet, but theirs [sic] a time for that.”

Tekashi 69 girlfriend “jade” claims Offset dm her “miss u”. Btw offset wife Cardi B is facing criminal charges for allegedly giving jade THE BEATS in a strip club after she allegedly messed with offset before? (I know this mad confusing 🤷‍♂️) pic.twitter.com/IppJ5Mmnmd — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 3, 2019

Jade continued, “Imagine fighting cases for a n**ga and he still miss the bitch.”

Cardi responded to Jade’s post via IG, insisting Offset “isn’t that dumb” and blaming the message to Jade on his account being hacked.

“Everybody know he done some dumb sh*t, but come on now, n***as ain’t dumb, n***as ain’t crazy,” she said in an Instagram video. “We’ve been so good. We had a sweet weekend. Life has been good … That’s why we’re not entertaining it. That’s why I’m not getting rowdy.”

The alleged hacker also sent out a series of tweets on Offset’s timeline that suggested he’s gay (see below).

The hacker then changed his password and locked him out of his accounts.

Last year, Cardi was accused of ordering an assault on Jade and her sister as they worked at a Queens strip club. The hip-hop star was out for revenge after claiming Jade was creeping with Offset—allegations Jade has denied.

Cardi was slapped with two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of assault. Earlier this year she was offered a plea deal with no jail time, but Cardi rejected it.

