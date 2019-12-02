T.I. And Tiny’s ‘Red Table Talk’ On Their Marriage Reveals Issues In Their Relationship [WATCH]

T.I. and Tiny’s “Red Table Talk” Pt. 2 debuted today and it was more revealing than they likely wanted it to be. The two discussed their strained marriage, which despite Tiny withdrawing divorce papers, still seemed strained. And not only that, Tiny seemed as though she wasn’t sure she’d made the right decision. But internet scorn was reserved mostly for T.I., who was accused of being patriarchal, controlling and dismissive of Tiny’s feelings.

Here’s the video where you can judge for yourself:

Listened to #RedTableTalk with TI and Tiny and he is definitely a manipulator — MsTré (@SincerelyTre) December 3, 2019

It takes a special kind of narcissist to play on a person love for them and say they are with them due to familiarity and not love. Clifford feed into Tiny insecurity repeatedly at that table #RedTableTalk — Lena James ♥️ (@JordynAnese) December 3, 2019

Also, TI has publicly disrespected his wife MULTIPLE times, doing to her the very things he’s claiming to protect his daughter from. His speech on how blk women are the most disrespected is accurate, but disingenuous bc we’ve all seen Tiny go through it. #redtabletalk — Essence Gant (@TheEssenceOf_) November 25, 2019

WHY is Jada giving T.I. So much credit!? Thank God Gammy is there bec she ain’t got time for the BS. #RedTableTalk #RTT — Ashollonia ☔️ (@ashofmarleeash) December 3, 2019

watching Tiny and Ti on #redtabletalk is cringe worthy. I’ve been right about Ti for years. He wants to be an authority in black culture but disrespects black women and he doesn’t even see it. — Gabryelle (@GabryelleMck) December 2, 2019

Is T.I. tripping and is Tiny over it? What do you think?

