T.I. And Tiny’s ‘Red Table Talk’ On Their Marriage Reveals Issues In Their Relationship [WATCH]

T.I. and Tiny’s “Red Table Talk” Pt. 2 debuted today and it was more revealing than they likely wanted it to be. The two discussed their strained marriage, which despite Tiny withdrawing divorce papers, still seemed strained. And not only that, Tiny seemed as though she wasn’t sure she’d made the right decision. But internet scorn was reserved mostly for T.I., who was accused of being patriarchal, controlling and dismissive of Tiny’s feelings.

Here’s the video where you can judge for yourself:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Is T.I. tripping and is Tiny over it? What do you think?

