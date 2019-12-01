Versace Sues Fashion Nova For Recreating J.Lo’s Iconic Grammys Dress

If we were to discuss the top 10 celebrity fashions of the last two decades, there would be a few moments that stand out. No one can forget Lil Kim’s mermaid-inspired jumpsuit. We’ve never looked at satin PJ’s the same after TLC rocked them in the ‘Creep” video. And of course, there was the iconic Versace dress worn by Jennifer Lopez at the 2000 Grammy Awards. The low-cut, high-slit gown essentially put the singer on the map as a fashion icon.

Online fast fashion brand Fashion Nova is known for recreating high-end pieces at an affordable price point. Over the years, they’ve capitalized off of this formula, despite the occasional legal woes they’d run into for ripping off original garments. If you thought they learned their lesson when Kim Kardashian sued the brand for recreating custom designs she posted to her Instagram account, think again.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Luxury retail brand Versace filed a lawsuit against Fashion Nova last week for recreating the iconic jungle-print Grammys dress. According to the complaint filed in a New York Federal court, “Fashion Nova’s ability to churn out new clothing so quickly is due in large part to its willingness to copy the copyrighted designs, trademarks and trade dress elements of well-known designers, and trade on their creative efforts in order to bolster [its own] bottom line.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

The jungle print dress, among others, has been blatantly recreated and sold on the Fashion Nova website. It’s common for affordable brands to loosely copy Gucci, Fendi, Louis Vuitton, and other luxury brands and market the pieces at an accessible price point.

What makes Fashion Nova problematic is that there is no loose interpretation. They directly copy pieces that will make them a large profit. This practice is no different from stealing beats and hooks in music or directly copying written work.

Fashion Nova has not publicly responded to the lawsuit, but this isn’t their first time at the legal rodeo. Their affordable clothing and celebrity and influencer partnerships might be enough to keep the brand afloat for now. But if they continue to directly recreate fashion concepts, they could go out of business – and soon.

What do you think? Is Fashion Nova wrong for recreating luxury brands?

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Versace Sues Fashion Nova For Recreating J.Lo’s Iconic Grammys Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Black America Web: