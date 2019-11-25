Earnest Pugh Mentors Students In Gospel Choir At His Alma Mater

Earnest Pugh is giving back to his alma mater in the best way – through music!

Once a month, Pugh will return to Millington Central High School in Memphis, TN where he attended high school to mentor the school’s gospel choir. Millington Central is where Pugh learned the fundamentals of music and was able to switch focus to something positive, so it’s kind of a full-circle moment.

“I was raised in a very urban community in Shelby Country called Chapel Hill,” Pugh says. “At age 9, my sister and I witnessed a fatal shooting that transpired in our neighborhood. We were devastated, to say the least, but reality set in all the more when our mother was confronted by the killer on numerous occasions with death threats. Eventually, she decided to move us to the Millington area.

The relocation put my sister and me in what seemed to us a very strange environment. We were in a new school, with new friends, and a new neighborhood. But our saving grace was the Millington Central Gospel Choir. This class kept us off the street and kept us focused on our academics and community events and eventually paved a path for me to receive a free college degree.”

In addition to sharing his musical insight, Pugh will cover life topics like “maintaining character in culture,” “preparing to thrive not just survive” and “the vision vs. the provision.”

“I want to make sure the next generation obtains counsel and guidance to, likewise, secure their future via a college education,” Pugh says. “My purpose is to help them find their passion in order to pursue their purpose in the earth.”

