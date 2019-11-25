2020 NAACP Awards To Be Televised Live On BET For First Time

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The NAACP Image Awards will be televised for the first time on BET.

NAACP and the cable network announced Monday that the 51st awards ceremony will be held in Pasadena, California, on Feb. 22. The event will spotlight the contributions of the NAACP and its impact on the community.

On February 22, we will make history – for the first time, the #NAACPImageAwards will air live on @BET. You don't want to miss this. pic.twitter.com/JOB92wKr1i — NAACP (@NAACP) November 25, 2019

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson says the collaboration between the organization and BET will be “critical to reaching our shared communities” before heading into the 2020 election and census.

Nominees for the awards will be announced Jan. 9.

Beyoncé was named entertainer of the year at the previous awards in March. Her husband, Jay-Z, received the President’s Award, and the Marvel film “Black Panther” won several nods, including best motion picture.

