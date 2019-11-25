A 17-year-old Queens girl, Talasia Cuffie, was fatally stabbed by a 14-year-old girl who thought she was pregnant by her boyfriend. According to The New York Daily News, 20-year-old Tyler Caldwell lured Cuffie to a location where the couple waited for her and fatally shoot her.
“I don’t know if I should stab her or have my boyfriend shoot her,” the 14-year-old allegedly told Caldwell.
After being lured to a dark street on the Southside of Jamaica, Queens, Cuffie was stabbed twice. She later died at Jamaica Hospital.
According the court documents, the 14-year-old told Caldwell “That b—h is dead. I poked her twice” after committing the murder.
Caldwell was later charged with criminal facilitation and conspiracy last week and is being held on $100,000 bail. The police are still searching for Cuffie’s killers.
Cuffie’s family and friends started a GoFundMe to collect donations for her funeral.
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
17-Year-Old Killed By Ex-Boyfriend’s 14-Year-Old New Girlfriend was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]