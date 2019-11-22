Plus-Size Fashion Brand Ashley Stewart Partners With Kendall And Kylie

Plus size fashion brand Ashley Stewart has been hella busy lately. On the heels of their annual “Finding Ashley” competition they have announced two celebrity collaborations that have many plus size women side-eyeing the brand. The first collaboration was with comedian and “The Real” co-host Loni Love. Yesterday the brand released a collection with Kendall & Kylie Jenner that has many people in the plus-size community both heated and confused.

A fun fact that many people don’t know about me is that I once worked for Ashley Stewart. However, before (and after) being employed by the brand, I was a loyal customer. I have literally watched the brand grow and breathe new life into plus size fashion.

No, they were never high-end or sophisticated nor were they like Lane Bryant. Ashley Stewart offered trendy, affordable fashion options for the plus-size girls in the hood, something that the plus-size industry lacked for many years. They ushered in the urban yet dope vibe for plus-size women on a budget needed when they hit the club, went on a date or attended an event.

While I applaud Ashley Stewart for dominating in a lane they somewhat created, it’s beginning to feel like Ashley is lost (pun intended) because this latest collaboration with Kendall & Kylie is so off brand. Yes, the Kardashian/Jenner crew are known for their fashion and beauty influence, but this isn’t it. The 7-piece collection resembles Eloquii’s 2018 holiday collection and many have stated the jumpsuit is a simpler version of indie brand Jibri’s slouch jumpsuit.

Also, what’s up with the high price point? These are not the prices many of your “neighborhood girls” are accustomed to and this is something that many of them have expressed in feedback comments to the brand.

Many are fighting hard for inclusion and diversity in the plus-size community. While I have always believed Ashley Stewart was doing the same, I’m not sure this is a step in the right direction. We preach collaboration over competition; however, this seems so far removed from the Ashley Stewart we once knew and loved

. Of course, curvy girls are hyped about the Jenner girls extending their sizes to accommodate their plus-size customers but why did Ashley Stewart, feel the need to make that expansion a part of the brand?

By releasing a collaboration that highlighted the works of some of plus-size fashions best and brightest indie designers like; Jibri, Christian O’Meshun, The Plus Bus, Zelie For She, Z by Zevarra, The Wendy S Collection and Courtney Noelle would have been a better fit. Ashley Stewart could have also torn a page from Lane Bryant’s book and curated a few collections with plus-size influencers or celebrities that fit the brands mold like; Chante Burkett, Essie Golden, Alissa Wilson, and Madeline F. Jones.

If you want the neighborhood girl to go global, do something that promotes that, instead of making her feel unwanted and unappreciated. Plus-size women deserve nice things, but in 2019 those nice things shouldn’t be obtained by playing in the sandbox of those who don’t want us there.

