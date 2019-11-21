Tami Roman Reveals Shocking Hair Loss Due To Bad ‘Dye’ Job: ‘Now I’m Bald’ [Video]

Reality TV show veteran Tami Roman appeared on the Nov. 19 episode of “Personal Injury Court” where she explained how she suffered some serious hair loss due to a scalp infection.

Roman opened up about her ordeal to Judge Gino Brogdon, telling him that a hair color mishap caused her tresses to fall out, Hello Beautiful reports.

“Oh chile [sic], let me tell you,” Roman says. “I’ve dyed my hair most of my life because I greyed early. So, I went to my stylist and I said, ‘I want you to take my hair to platinum blonde,’ and he said, ‘You know, it’s going to be difficult.’ And I said, ‘I still want it.’ And, six weeks later, all the hair fell out. I wanted what I wanted and now I’m bald.”

Tami then snatches her wig off to reveal super short platinum blonde fade.

“OK. You’re gonna get what you want,” she quips.

Back in September she shared a picture of herself on social media rocking a short blonde afro.

“Went from black to blonde, lost a lot but it’s just hair,” she captioned the pic. “I’m taking this opportunity to start over…natural hair journey begins!”

Tami wasn’t suing anyone on the show, she simply offered her testimony during a case about a woman, Tracy Adams, who suffered hair loss due to botched extensions. The judge ruled in Adams’ her favor against Cheryl “The Weaving Queen” Brown.

