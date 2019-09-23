Tami Roman Goes Natural: See The Pic!

Actress and reality TV personality Tami Roman is a chameleon when it comes to this hair thing. The 49-year-old has done long, short, all sorts of shades, cuts and wigs. However, she recently decided to give her hair a fresh start by chopping it off and dying it blonde, opting to embrace her natural strands.

“Went from black to blonde, lost a lot but it’s just hair,” she wrote on Instagram, “so I’m taking this opportunity to start over…natural hair journey begins! What hair products do you guys recommend to help me transition?”

The new hair care journey comes at a time where Tami is focusing on new opportunities professionally. She said goodbye to Basketball Wives in the current eighth season, and ditched the drama-filled reunion.

During her final scene on the show, where she recorded a music video as her altar rap ego Tatiana Trill, Tami said she was ready to move on to do more positive things.

“Tatiana Trill sparked this fire in me to make me know for a fact that being with this group of ladies is not where I need to be,” she said in a compilation of confessionals. “I’m in a different head space in my life now and I really want to try to live my life as close to Black excellence as I can.”

“I’ve been around these girls since 2010 and I think it’s just time for me to move on,” she continued. “Over the course of my time with this group of ladies, it has definitely shaped me into who I am today. We have laughed, we have cried, they have supported me in my endeavors and I have supported them. I have been at the forefront of some of the most BS moments in history. I want to do better because I know to do better. It’s been nine years and it’s been a good run.

“Is this the end of Basketball Wives for Tami? Yeah,” she added. “Yeah, it is.”

