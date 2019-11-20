Kirk Frankin, Donald Lawrence & More Nominated For 2020 Gospel Grammys

12-time Grammy award winner Kirk Franklin has the opportunity to add 2 more to his mantle. The 2020 Grammy Awards were announced Wednesday morning and Franklin received two nominations; Best Gospel Album (Long Live Love) and Bes Gospel Song (Love Theory). Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers and CeCe Winans were among the artists nominated for Best Gospel Album.
Travis Greene, Koryn Hawthorne, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard were also nominated in the Best Gospel song categories. Congratulations to all of the artists nominated this year! the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards takes place Sunday, January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Best Gospel Album
- LONG LIVE LOVE – Kirk Franklin
- GOSHEN – Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers
- TUNNEL VISION – Gene Moore
- SETTLE HERE – William Murphy
- SOMETHING’S HAPPENING! A CHRISTMAS ALBUM – CeCe Winans
Best Gospel Performance/Song
- LOVE THEORY – Kirk Franklin
- TALKIN’ ‘BOUT JESUS – Gloria Gaynor Featuring Yolanda Adams
- SEE THE LIGHT – Travis Greene Featuring Jekalyn Carr
- SPEAK THE NAME – Koryn Hawthorne Featuring Natalie Grant
- THIS IS A MOVE (LIVE) – Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
- I KNOW A GHOST – Crowder
- BURN THE SHIPS – for KING & COUNTRY
- HAVEN’T SEEN IT YET – Danny Gokey
- THE ELEMENTS – TobyMac
- HOLY ROAR – Chris Tomlin
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
- ONLY JESUS – Casting Crowns
- GOD ONLY KNOWS – for KING & COUNTRY & Dolly Parton
- HAVEN’T SEEN IT YET – Danny Gokey
- GOD’S NOT DONE WITH YOU (SINGLE VERSION) – Tauren Wells
- RESCUE STORY – Zach Williams
