U.K. Mom Blogger Befriends Black Mothers Then Calls Them Out Online

Perhaps I shouldn’t be but there are still times when racism catches me completely off guard. Racism as a concept is demonic and foolish; still, there are occasions when I’m astounded by the ways in manifests in human behavior.

Over the weekend, there was a scandal involving Mommy bloggers in the UK.

Clemmie Hooper is a Mommy influencer. With 700K followers, a podcast and a blog dedicated to the things mothers endure, Hooper positioned herself as an advocate for a group of people often overlooked and underestimated by society.

But apparently, either the pressures of the platform compromised her mental health or she always had a sinister agenda. Because recently, according to honey.nine.au, after being called out by another blogger, Hooper admitted to creating a fake account to troll and bully other Mommy influencers.

Black U.K. blogger Candace Braithwaite was among Hooper’s targets. She was also recently outed as a former sex worker, although its unclear if that was done by Hooper. In any case, Hooper called Braithwaite ” an aggressive social climber” who used her race as a weapon.

And when it came to Black mothers, she was outright racist. After Hooper was called out by another blogger, she came forward, admitting she created a fake account to post disparaging messages about other mom bloggers on a site called Tattle Life. Hooper said that she intentionally created the account to defend her family from the people making derogatory statements against them. There was even evidence of her using the account to disparage her husband.

In a brief apology, she posted in her [temporary] Instagram stories, Hooper wrote:

“‘It became all-consuming and it grew bigger than I knew how to handle,’ she wrote via Instagram’s Stories feature. ‘When the users started to suspect it was me, I made the mistake of commenting about others. I regret it all and am deeply sorry – I know this has caused a lot of pain.

