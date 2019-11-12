Substitute Teacher Fired And Arrested After Attacking Student [Video]

A former substitute teacher has gone viral after video of her beating a student at a Texas high school hit the internet.

According to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at Lehman High School in Kyle, Texas, on Friday, and was captured by other students in cell phone videos. The footage shows Tiffani Shadell Lankford, 32, repeatedly punching a sophomore girl in the face before throwing her to the ground and stomping on her head, myfox8.com reports.

The teacher was immediately removed from the classroom and arrested, the Hays Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) said.

Lankford faces a charge of aggravated assault and bond was set at $10,000, according to Hays County Sheriff’s Deputy Stephen Traeger. She was also immediately fired, the school district said.

The student she assaulted was taken to the hospital by her father, the sheriff’s office said.

“Under no circumstances is that behavior tolerated at Lehman High School or in Hays CISD,” Principal Karen Zuniga said in the school district’s statement. “We take the safety and security of our students seriously. We took swift action when this incident occurred and will do everything necessary to protect our students.”

Lankford had worked in a classroom at the school 17 times since late August, the district said.

“There is absolutely no excuse or circumstance that can justify what you see unfold on the video,” Tim Savoy, a spokesman for Hays CISD said. “It is unconscionable what this adult did to one of our students.”

