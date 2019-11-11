Kanye West Shows Up As Uncle Ruckus From ‘The Boondocks’ On Google

This past weekend, every single social media platform from Twitter to Facebook was filled with a variation of the phrase “Google ‘Boondocks characters’ right now! You’re welcome.”

And those who followed instructions blessed their timelines with the following image:

The cast and character photo of Uncle Ruckus from The Boondocks, who is voiced by Gary Anthony Williams, was replaced with a photo of Kanye West wearing a MAGA hat. There are a number of similarities between the Uncle Tom-esque character and West. For example, his rant in the episode titled, “The Passion of Ruckus,”:

If you black of skin and full of sin, come forward so I may lay my hands on you. [slaps a black man] Black be gone! [slaps black woman] Praise White Jesus! [slaps another black man] Now, I want everybody to find the nearest black man and lay hands on him. But first, make sure your hand is balled up in a fist so you can beat the black outta his soul. God smiles when you hate blackness so you beat that darkie in the name of the Almighty! Hallelujah! [the whole congregation starts beating each other. Granddad pulls Tom away from the melee] That’s right! Ronald Regan said ‘Beat a nigga’s ass and go to Heaven.’ God is good! Now, let us pray. Lord, I have spent my whole life hatin’ you for makin’ me black. And now I see I must hate myself and all those like me. And cause them misery just like your servant, Ronald Reagan did. And if any of my words don’t come directly from the Almighty God himself, then may I be struck by lightning right this very instant! Halle- [Ruckus is struck by lightning] AAAAHHHHHHH!

According to CNN, the picture has since been removed, now there is a black box in place of MAGA Kanye’s picture.

