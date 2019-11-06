How To Clean Your Makeup Brushes For Under $1

As a celebrity makeup artist, I’ve been asked quite often how frequently one should wash their personal makeup brushes. My response is always the same: Wash your brushes as frequently as you wash your pillowcases. However, how to wash them however, wasn’t always an easy reply.

I remember attempting to wash my brushes with the same bar of soap that I used to wash my body. For me, it’s Dove ($6.19, target.com). I tried this a couple of times but it took too many tries to get my dingy brushes like new again. The next best thing would be dish soap. That worked like a charm and got my dirty white brushes white again, but then I noticed them slowly losing bristles over time.

My Beauty Blender sponges ($20.00, macys.com) that were $20 a pop STILL wouldn’t get cleaned by anything other than the official soap that the company makes. Those bars of soap ($16.00, ulta.com) cleaned my brushes and blenders marvelously but they just were not affordable. Thus, like many other girls, I just gave up washing my brushes as often as I should.

But once I became a working makeup artist, I realized that I’d have to come up with a solution for cleaning my brushes. I’d be using them on multiple faces and needed them to be clean for sanitary purposes. After some trial and error, I narrowed it down to baby shampoo ($4.99, target.com) for my brushes and the official Beauty Blender bar of soap ($16.00, ulta.com) for my Beauty Blender ($20.00, macys.com).

One day I was traveling with a celebrity client. After a long day on set, I’d run out of the bar of soap to wash my Beauty Blenders. It was late and Sephora wasn’t open so I used my only option…the hotel soap. Within seconds of working up a good lather I realized that this bar of soap was cleaning the hell outta that sponge.

The next morning I asked housekeeping for more. By the end of my stay I’d racked up at least 10 bars. It wasn’t long before I realized that it wasn’t just that hotel’s soap that cleaned my brushes and sponges. It was ALL hotel soap.

Why? Because its cheap. I put this theory to the test by purchasing the least expensive bar of drugstore soap -Dial at $0.99 cents a bar. Now it’s my go-to brush and sponge cleaner. The best part? Dial soap ($1.99, target.com) is antibacterial too. WIN WIN! The only downside is that it is somewhat drying. I counteract this conditioning my real hair brushes every now and again. It’s real hair so you can condition it.

Pamper your brushes from time to time so they can keep pampering you!

