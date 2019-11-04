Lil Rel Wants Custody Of His Son By A Married Woman

Comedian Lil Rel is sorting his way out of a sticky legal situation when it comes to his two-year-old son.

The Get Out actor recently filed legal documents to have sole custody, after finding out that the child’s mother was not forthcoming when it came to their relationship and the child’s paternity.

In documents obtained by TMZ, Rel, whose real name is Milton Howery Jr., claims the child’s mother, LeChez Davis, initially told him he fathered their son and was divorced from her husband.

Rel says that everything came to a head when he posted an Instagram photo with his son, prompting contact from an unnamed person who reached out to tell him that Davis’ husband was really the child’s father.

Rel notes he later found out that Davis was indeed married, and had told her husband that he was the father of her child. Rel also found out that Davis’ husband had given the baby his last name on the birth certificate.

Rel claims that he was purposefully misguided and claims Davis used their child in a “nefarious scheme replete with concealment, misrepresentations and deception in an attempt to defraud.”

In addition to all of this, Rel is upset because he has spent thousands of dollars flying Davis and the son back and forth from Illinois to California for visits.

Last month Rel took a paternity test to clear up any confusion, which determined that he is indeed the child’s father. Now he is asking a California judge for full custody, in addition to permission to relocate the child to California, and the full range to make legal decisions for the child.

A judge has not yet ruled in the case, TMZ reports.

PHOTO: PR Photos

