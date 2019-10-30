Reverend Al Sharpton Encourages Us To Pause To Remember John Conyers

Last week we lost John James Conyers Jr. Conyers was a Democratic politician who served as a U.S. Representative for Michigan from 1965 to 2017. Reverend Al Sharpton called him “the quarterback for the Martin Luther King holiday,” because he fought to have that day recognized. Conyers was 90-years-old at the time of his passing and Sharpton encourages us to not taint his legacy due to the allegations against him that were never proven or tried. According to Sharpton we should all take a moment to pause and honor Conyers because “he served and he served us well.”

