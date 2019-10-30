If You’re Feeling Defeated, Listen To This… [VIDEO]

The Walls Group is good for a quick, but long-lasting pick-me-up and such was the case today when they posted a cover of Rich Tolbert Jr.’s song, “Never Be Defeated.”

“I’ll never be defeated. The devil is a liar. God is exalted,” they sing. “Because God is the greatest power, we shall never be defeated.”

If you don’t remember anything else you’re told today, remember this: The devil is a liar. Whatever you’re fighting through today is just a temporary moment in time. Victory is yours; God already won it. You just have to believe it and claim it.

What does the Bible say about feeling defeated?

1 Peter 5:7 – “Cast all your anxieties on Him, because he cares for you.”

1 Corinthians 15:57 – “But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.”

Take a listen to Rich Tolbert Jr.’s original version of “Never Be Defeated” below.

