Cyntoia Brown Not Permitted To Be Around Jamie Long’s Son

Cyntoia Brown has been doing rounds promoting her new memoir after being released from prison in August for killing a man at 16 while she was being sex trafficked.

Her husband, gospel rapper Jamie Long, has been by her side through it all, accompanying his bride on her nationwide press run. While the connection between these two appears solid, there could be some trouble in their union involving Long’s 11-year-old son.

Bossip exclusively obtained documents that show a Texas judge ruled Cyntoia is barred from being around Long’s son. The mother of Long’s son, Stacy Kirkland filed a motion to keep Cyntoia away from her child, claiming that Cyntoia was a convicted murderer and she fears Long will not take the proper precautions to keep their son safe.

“I am extremely concerned about the safety of our young son, and do not believe that his father, Jaime, will take proper measures to protect (the boy) from danger,” Kirkland wrote in an affidavit obtained by BOSSIP.

Long and Kirkland originally agreed that each parent would let the other know if they planned to marry or live with someone. But in the court documents, Kirkland said she learned from someone else that Long was married to Brown. The worried mom then went on to file a motion to change their son’s custody terms which included a restraining order to keep Brown from within 500 feet of her son.

Long currently resides in Tennessee with Brown while their son lives in Texas with the mother.

“I would love for Jaime to spend more time with (the child),” Kirkland wrote in an affidavit obtained by BOSSIP. “However, in light Jaime’s recent decision to enter into a romantic, committed relationship with a woman convicted of first-degree murder, I am extremely fearful.”

Long never responded to the motion, so the Judge put the dad into default. Long now reportedly has supervised visits with his son and cannot have him around Cyntoia. Long was also ordered to not try to hide the son or take him out of school or the state of Texas; Long also cannot discuss the case in front of his son. Long’s child support also increased to $527 a month.

This new information comes amid allegations thatLong was abusive to his ex-wife, Pam, who used to be in R&B 90s group, Total.

