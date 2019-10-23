Gospel Singer Micah Stampley’s Daughter Passes Away At Age 15

Mary Stampley, the daughter of gospel recording artist Micah Stampley and his wife Heidi, passed away yesterday (October 22) from a seizure. She was 15 years old.

“Please keep their family in your prayers and respect their privacy as they deal with this traumatic event,” their spokesperson, David Robinson, said in a statement.

No other information on Mary’s health history was made available and funeral arrangements are still pending.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Stampley family.

Daughter of World-Renowned Praise & Worship Leader, MICAH STAMPLEY, Mary Stampley (15years old), Passed Away Today https://t.co/p7YC9SSRUS pic.twitter.com/O65VH0ZXdQ — SoulProsper Media (@SMGMusicMedia) October 22, 2019

Source: Root Magazine

