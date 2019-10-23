Gospel Singer Micah Stampley’s Daughter Passes Away At Age 15

Willie Moore Jr Show
Mary Stampley, the daughter of gospel recording artist Micah Stampley and his wife Heidi, passed away yesterday (October 22) from a seizure. She was 15 years old. 

“Please keep their family in your prayers and respect their privacy as they deal with this traumatic event,” their spokesperson, David Robinson, said in a statement. 

No other information on Mary’s health history was made available and funeral arrangements are still pending. 

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Stampley family. 

