Kanye West may need to consult his wife Kim Kardashian. The Chicago-born rapper filed to register ‘Sunday Service’ on July 19 to use in the retail and apparel space for shoes, tops, pants, dresses, jackets, loungewear, scarves, and socks. The filing was done by Mascotte Holding, the company that helped West trade “Yeezus,” “Yeezy,” “Donda,” “Kanye West,” amongst other names for business and profit purposes.

Sunday Service is Kanye West’s latest endeavor. It’s a weekly gathering (on Sunday) of artists and celebrities with a choir singing popular songs in a gospel like manner. In April, Kanye West performed Sunday Service at Coachella and sold religious themed apparel at exorbitant prices. Shortly after (most likely after seeing how lucrative it was), he filed to trademark the phrase. Since then, he has taken the show on the road and is performing Sunday Service in Chicago, Detroit, D.C., Dayton, Ohio, Salt Lake City, Utah, and Cody, Wyoming.

He performed at Howard University Homecoming and told the crowd, “I was in debt, I was in the mental hospital, I was canceled but the power belongs to God. As we stand here right in the yard of Howard University, does this look like canceled to you?”

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has rejected Kanye West’s application to register the name ‘Sunday Service.’ It’s not for religious reasons, but actually because the trademark and title was claimed back in 2015 by a man who used the name for his event company.

All is not lost, he can still fight the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office decision or even buy out the name/trademark from the original owner.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Kanye Loses Battle To Trademark ‘Sunday Service’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Black America Web: