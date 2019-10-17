Top Of The Morning: April Ryan Remembers Her Friend Rep. Elijah Cummings

This morning we woke up to some sad news. US Representative Elijah Cummings has passed away at the age of 68. A colleague and friend of his, April Ryan, spoke to the TJMS about just what kind of man Cummings was.

“He saw God in everything” even The Lion King, Ryan said. He was a very spiritual man who still lived in his beloved Baltimore and attended a church in the community regularly.

He, like so many people from Baltimore, has a story of “built in failure” but fighting through it all, Ryan said. And “the Fight was in him from the beginning,” she explained. As a child his mother took he and siblings to the segregated pools to try to integrate them.

It was no secret that all of the impeachment drama was not good for his health, he was truly “for the people until death” she said.

