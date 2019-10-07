Jessye Norman To Be Honored By Michael Eric Dyson, Laurence Fishburne At Public Funeral

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The public funeral for opera star Jessye Norman has been set for Saturday in Georgia and will feature tributes from actor Laurence Fishburne, civil rights activist Vernon Jordan and Tony Award-winner Audra McDonald.

RELATED: Little Known Black History Fact: Jessye Norman

The funeral will be at the William B. Bell Auditorium in Augusta. A private interment will follow. There are two public viewings — on Thursday and Friday.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Some of the performers and speakers will include musician Wycliffe Gordon, author Michael Eric Dyson, Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. and the Rev. Dr. James Alexander Forbes Jr.

Elder Raymond Sturkey will deliver the eulogy.

Norman died Sept. 30 at age 74 . She was a trailblazing performer, and one of the rare black singers to attain worldwide stardom in the opera world.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: