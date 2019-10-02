Angela Bassett Talks Heart Health

Know Diabetes By Heart is a new initiative brought forward by both the American Heart Association and American Diabetes Association. Angela Bassett is known as a phenomenal actress but she’s also an advocate for diabetes knowledge and heart health. She partnered with the American Diabetes Association years ago and when they partnered with the American Heart Association she decided to continue because she believes the link between type 2 diabetes and heart disease is a “critical issue.”

Bassett’s mother had Type 2 diabetes and passed away from congestive heart failure so she says her partnership is her way of “honoring” her mother. She says that people living with diabetes are “two to four times more likely to die from heart disease.” But, many people like her mother don’t know that the two are linked.

According to research of the adults living with type 2 diabetes, only half of the adults are aware of the link to heart disease. Knowing that the two are linked is important because if you know the risk then you know what questions to ask and you can be better prepared to take care of yourself.

Bassett says she personally tries to manage her risk by taking steps like going to the doctor and learning about decreasing her risk. Her tips are to talk to your doctor about ways that you can reduce your risk and implement lifestyle changes like physical activity and eating a better diet.

Visit Knowdiabetesbyheart.org to learn more.

