Uncle Luke Says Jay Z Is A “Token Black Guy” For The NFL

Last week, Uncle Luke called on JAY-Z to “fix” the Super Bowl halftime line-up and this week’s he’s slamming the Brooklyn rapper in a recent interview with TMZ.

“[The NFL is] basically showing that, ‘Aye look, let me go get a token black guy, throw him out there, say we’re dealing with systemic racism and say we’re having him involved with the entertainment,” Luke told the outlet. “It specifically said that JAY-Z would be involved with the systemic racism and the entertainment. Right now, that’s an F.”

Luke hit up his Instagram account last week to criticize JAY-Z and the NFL for choosing Shakira and Jennifer Lopez as this year’s Super Bowl halftime performers.

“I have a serious problem with the @NFL and the people they pick to perform at the Super Bowl, Uncle Luke captioned a video posted on his Instagram page. “The @NFL has totally disrespected the African-American along with Miami entertainment community. Jay-Z this your first job.”

He’s referring to JAY-Z’s partnership with the NFL to curate the Super Bowl halftime shows (among other things).

During his interview with TMZ, Luke noted that Jigga should have threatened to put his partnership on the line in order to increase inclusivity.

“If they did this and you were at the table… then JAY-Z should have put in his resignation at that point,” Luke said. “If he does not resign or they don’t make this right then [the NFL] is actually using him.”

In his previous criticism of the Super Bowl lineup, Luke slammed the league for ignoring all of Miami’s Black and Latin artists.

“We got world-class entertainment here,” he said. “I thought you would have had sense to go get Pitbull, Flo Rider, Ross, Trick Daddy…We don’t need the NFL. Our hotels are already filled up. You need us,” Luke adds. He then calls on Jigga, saying: “Jay-Z, you gotta fix this sh*t.”

