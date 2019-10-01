Lil’ Kim To Be Honored With BET ‘I Am Hip-Hop’ Award

his year’s BET Hip Hop Awards will honor the queen bee Lil Kim, with the “I Am Hip Hop” award.

The October 8 ceremony will take place at the Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta, with performances by Rick Ross, T-Pain, Chance The Rapper, Megan Thee Stallion, Rapsody, Lil Jon, YBN Cordae, Anderson .Paak, DaBaby, Kamillion, and Tom G.

With over two decades in the game, Lil Kim was a pivotal force in shaping Bad Boy Records, hip-hop music and fashion. She also paved the way for many female rappers. Three of Kim’s albums hit the top 10 of the Billboard 200 albums and she scored four top 10 hits with the following songs: “Magic Stick” featuring 50 Cent, “Not Tonight” featuring Da Brat, Left Eye, Missy Elliott and Angie Mar, “Let it Go” with Missy Elliott and Keyshia Cole and “Can’t Hold Us Down” with Christina Aguilera, per Forbes.

The Brooklyn MC also topped the Billboard 100 with the 2001 hit “Lady Marmalade” featuring Christina Aguilera, Mya and Pink, for which they won a Grammy for best Pop Collaboration with Vocals in 2002.

Lil Kim is the first female rapper to have three consecutive No. 1 singles on Billboard’s Rap Songs chart with “No Time,” “Not Tonight (Ladies Night Remix)” and “Crush on You.”

She also served a year in prison after refusing to testify against her associates.

The BET Hip Hop Awards honor comes days after Lil Kim took to Instagram to announce that her fifth studio album, 9, is set to drop this fall. No official release date has been set. She recently released her new single “Found You” with City Girls and PT Genasis.

Best Hip-Hop Video

21 Savage – “A Lot” Feat. J. Cole

Cardi B – “Money”

City Girls – “Twerk” Feat. Cardi B

DaBaby – “Suge”

Meek Mill – “Going Bad” Feat. Drake

Travis Scott – “Sicko Mode” Feat. Drake

Hot Ticket Performer

Cardi B

DaBaby

Drake

Megan Thee Stallion

The Carters

Travis Scott

Album of the Year

Travis Scott – Astroworld

Meek Mill – Championships

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

DJ Khaled – Father of Asahd

Tyler, The Creator – Igor

Dreamville – Revenge of the Dreamers 3

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Bruno Mars, Florent Dechard

Calmatic

Dave Meyers

Eif Rivera

Travis Scott

Lyricist of the Year

2 Chainz

Drake

J. Cole

Meek Mill

Nipsey Hussle

YBN Cordae

MVP of the Year

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

J. Cole

Megan Thee Stallion

Nipsey Hussle

Producer of the Year

DJ Khaled

London On Da track

Metro Boomin’

Mustard

Swizz Beatz

Tay Keith

Best Collab, Duo or Group

21 Savage Feat. J. Cole – “A Lot”

Cardi B & Bruno Mars – “Please Me

DJ Khaled Feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”

Lil Baby & Gunna – “Drip Too Hard”

Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Travis Scott Feat. Drake – “Sicko Mode”

Single of the Year

“Act Up” – Produced by EarlThePearll (City Girls)

“Big Ole Freak” – Produced by LilJuMadeDaBeat (Megan Thee Stallion)

“Money” – Produced by J. White Did It (Cardi B)

“Old Town Road (Remix)” – Produced by YoungKio (Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus)

“Sicko Mode” – Produced by Rogét Chahayed, CuBeatz, OZ, Hit-Boy & Tay Keith (Travis Scott Feat. Drake)

“Suge” – Produced by Pooh Beatz & JetsonMade (DaBaby)

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

Blueface

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

YBN Cordae

Best Mixtape

Jack Harlow – Loose

Kevin Gates – Luca Brasi 3

Megan Thee Stallion – Fever

Roddy Ricch – Feed Tha Streets II

Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y – 2009

YBN Almighty Jay, YBN Cordae & YBN Nahmir – YBN: The Mixtape

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

21 Savage – “Wish Wish” ( DJ Khaled Feat. Cardi B & 21 Savage)

Cardi B – “Clout” (Offset Feat. Cardi B)

Cardi B – “Twerk” (City Girls Feat. Cardi B)

J. Cole – “A Lot” (21 Savage Feat. J Cole)

Rick Ross – “Money in the Grave” (Drake Feat. Rick Ross)

Rick Ross – “What’s Free” (Meek Mill Feat.Jay-Z & Rick Ross)

Impact Track

21 Savage – “A Lot” Feat. J. Cole

DJ Khaled – “Higher” Feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

J. Cole – “Middle Child”

Kap G – “A Day Without a Mexican”

Lizzo – “Tempo” Feat. Missy Elliott

Youngboy Never Broke Again – “I Am Who They Say I Am” Feat. Quando Rondo & Kevin Gates

DJ of the Year

Chase B

DJ Drama

DJ Envy

DJ Esco

DJ Khaled

Mustard

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style)

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

French Montana

Meek Mill

Rick Ross

Travis Scott

Hustler of the Year

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Jay-Z

Nipsey Hussle

Rick Ross

Travis Scott

Best International Flow

Falz (Nigeria)

Ghetts (U.K.)

Kalash (France)

Lil Simz (U.K.)

Nasty C (South Africa)

Sarkodie (Ghana)

Tory Lanez (Canada)

