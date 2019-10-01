Lil’ Kim To Be Honored With BET ‘I Am Hip-Hop’ Award

his year’s BET Hip Hop Awards will honor the queen bee Lil Kim, with the “I Am Hip Hop” award.
The October 8 ceremony will take place at the Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta, with performances by Rick Ross, T-Pain, Chance The Rapper, Megan Thee Stallion, Rapsody, Lil Jon, YBN Cordae, Anderson .Paak, DaBaby, Kamillion, and Tom G.
With over two decades in the game, Lil Kim was a pivotal force in shaping Bad Boy Records, hip-hop music and fashion. She also paved the way for many female rappers. Three of Kim’s albums hit the top 10 of the Billboard 200 albums and she scored four top 10 hits with the following songs: “Magic Stick” featuring 50 Cent, “Not Tonight” featuring Da Brat, Left Eye, Missy Elliott and Angie Mar, “Let it Go” with Missy Elliott and Keyshia Cole and “Can’t Hold Us Down” with Christina Aguilera, per Forbes.
The Brooklyn MC also topped the Billboard 100 with the 2001 hit “Lady Marmalade” featuring Christina Aguilera, Mya and Pink, for which they won a Grammy for best Pop Collaboration with Vocals in 2002.
Lil Kim is the first female rapper to have three consecutive No. 1 singles on Billboard’s Rap Songs chart with “No Time,” “Not Tonight (Ladies Night Remix)” and “Crush on You.”
She also served a year in prison after refusing to testify against her associates.
The BET Hip Hop Awards honor comes days after Lil Kim took to Instagram to announce that her fifth studio album, 9, is set to drop this fall. No official release date has been set. She recently released her new single “Found You” with City Girls and PT Genasis.
Best Hip-Hop Video
21 Savage – “A Lot” Feat. J. Cole
Cardi B – “Money”
City Girls – “Twerk” Feat. Cardi B
DaBaby – “Suge”
Meek Mill – “Going Bad” Feat. Drake
Travis Scott – “Sicko Mode” Feat. Drake
Hot Ticket Performer
Cardi B
DaBaby
Drake
Megan Thee Stallion
The Carters
Travis Scott
Album of the Year
Travis Scott – Astroworld
Meek Mill – Championships
Lizzo – Cuz I Love You
DJ Khaled – Father of Asahd
Tyler, The Creator – Igor
Dreamville – Revenge of the Dreamers 3
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Bruno Mars, Florent Dechard
Calmatic
Dave Meyers
Eif Rivera
Travis Scott
Lyricist of the Year
2 Chainz
Drake
J. Cole
Meek Mill
Nipsey Hussle
YBN Cordae
MVP of the Year
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
J. Cole
Megan Thee Stallion
Nipsey Hussle
Producer of the Year
DJ Khaled
London On Da track
Metro Boomin’
Mustard
Swizz Beatz
Tay Keith
Best Collab, Duo or Group
21 Savage Feat. J. Cole – “A Lot”
Cardi B & Bruno Mars – “Please Me
DJ Khaled Feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”
Lil Baby & Gunna – “Drip Too Hard”
Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Travis Scott Feat. Drake – “Sicko Mode”
Single of the Year
“Act Up” – Produced by EarlThePearll (City Girls)
“Big Ole Freak” – Produced by LilJuMadeDaBeat (Megan Thee Stallion)
“Money” – Produced by J. White Did It (Cardi B)
“Old Town Road (Remix)” – Produced by YoungKio (Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus)
“Sicko Mode” – Produced by Rogét Chahayed, CuBeatz, OZ, Hit-Boy & Tay Keith (Travis Scott Feat. Drake)
“Suge” – Produced by Pooh Beatz & JetsonMade (DaBaby)
Best New Hip-Hop Artist
Blueface
DaBaby
Lil Nas X
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
YBN Cordae
Best Mixtape
Jack Harlow – Loose
Kevin Gates – Luca Brasi 3
Megan Thee Stallion – Fever
Roddy Ricch – Feed Tha Streets II
Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y – 2009
YBN Almighty Jay, YBN Cordae & YBN Nahmir – YBN: The Mixtape
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
21 Savage – “Wish Wish” ( DJ Khaled Feat. Cardi B & 21 Savage)
Cardi B – “Clout” (Offset Feat. Cardi B)
Cardi B – “Twerk” (City Girls Feat. Cardi B)
J. Cole – “A Lot” (21 Savage Feat. J Cole)
Rick Ross – “Money in the Grave” (Drake Feat. Rick Ross)
Rick Ross – “What’s Free” (Meek Mill Feat.Jay-Z & Rick Ross)
Impact Track
21 Savage – “A Lot” Feat. J. Cole
DJ Khaled – “Higher” Feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
J. Cole – “Middle Child”
Kap G – “A Day Without a Mexican”
Lizzo – “Tempo” Feat. Missy Elliott
Youngboy Never Broke Again – “I Am Who They Say I Am” Feat. Quando Rondo & Kevin Gates
DJ of the Year
Chase B
DJ Drama
DJ Envy
DJ Esco
DJ Khaled
Mustard
Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style)
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
French Montana
Meek Mill
Rick Ross
Travis Scott
Hustler of the Year
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Jay-Z
Nipsey Hussle
Rick Ross
Travis Scott
Best International Flow
Falz (Nigeria)
Ghetts (U.K.)
Kalash (France)
Lil Simz (U.K.)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Sarkodie (Ghana)
Tory Lanez (Canada)
