Gospel singer James Fortune is inspiring many once again with the release of his #1 album ”Dream Again.” 10 albums in, how does Fortune still do it?
Fortune gives us the details on creating what would become another stellar project from the award-winning singer. We also give an inside look on becoming a father again, praying for his fans
Fortune also breaks down a favorite by many on his latest album, the track “Prayer Saved My Life” featuring D’Shondra Perry & Zacardi Cortez.
Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!
James Fortune Breaks Down His #1 Album “Dream Again” was originally published on praisedc.com