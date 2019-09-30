Reunite With Family and Friends in Birmingham

Let’s face it, what’s best about reunions is the reunion – not planning it! Here in Birmingham, we get that. So, we make it easy for you and your group – family, school, military, or just friends – to get here, get settled, and get to reliving and making new memories. You see, Birmingham knows reunions. We know how important it is to stay connected to one another. And we know the ins and outs of planning a successful reunion.

Dig In

Because of its robust dining scene and welcoming character, Birmingham is widely known as “the dinner table of the South.” Chef-owned dining rooms are abundant around the city, with numerous James Beard Foundation Award winners and nominees. Hip bistros and notable barbecue places join upscale restaurants and those with soul to create a city of culinary importance. So, when you pack those old photos, be sure to bring you appetite along too.

Recreation & Attractions

Some of the best golf on Earth can be found at public courses in the area, including Birmingham’s challenging courses along the state’s Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. Or take the golfing indoors to Topgolf Birmingham, situated in the Uptown entertainment district. The Birmingham Museum of Art has one of the finest collections in the Southeast, with more than 24,000 paintings, sculptures, prints, drawings and decorative arts.

Barber Motorsports Park has been hailed around the world as the “Augusta of Racing.” The adjacent Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum houses the world’s largest collection of vintage and contemporary motorcycles. The story of Birmingham’s role in the long march to civil rights is told at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, the focal point of the city’s Civil Rights District, now a national monument.

Nightlife

The fun doesn’t stop when your reunion is over. Live music is Birmingham’s signature entertainment, and visitors find all genres all around the city. With temperate weather much of the year, rooftop bars are popular for cocktails, and Birmingham breweries have made a name for themselves with inventive and award-winning beers. Take a taproom tour to sample the local brews.

Getting Here

Centrally located, Birmingham is an easily accessible destination for your next reunion. Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport is a quick 10-minute drive to the heart of downtown and offers direct flights to 50 cities. For those within driving distance, Interstate 20 and I-59 travel from east to west across the city with I-65 taking travelers north and south through Birmingham. However you get to us, we can’t wait to welcome you.

Ready to Plan?

You can visit us online at www.inbirmingham.com and get your free reunion planning guide, or you can pick up the phone and call us at 800-458-8085 and we’ll be happy just to talk you through it.