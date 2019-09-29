Snoop’s Newborn Grandson Dies

Snoop Dogg’s family has just suffered a terrible loss. Snoop’s oldest son, Corde Broadus, had just become a father again after welcoming his son, Kai, with his partner Soraya. Sadly, Kai has passed away 10 days after his birth.
Corde shared the sad news on Instagram under a pictures and videos of him and his 13-month-old daughter, Elleven, and Soraya.
Thank you for all the condolences. I think we missed the biggest lesson tho. My son did all he needed to do in his 10 days here on earth. He has now graduated and continuing to do work. He died in my arms and that feeling of energy will never leave me. Kai wants all of you to kno he’s doing great and wants to continue to inspire those who light is dim. It makes perfect sense to me why 2 spiritual loving and healing people like me and Soraya was given an angel like Kai and now we will use his energy to raise 11 to the best person she can be for ALL of us. Life is beautiful y’all and I want y’all to kno Soraya is at peace and is moving forward with huge smiles and A little baby running around thinking she grown 😁😂🤙🏿. Jus want to use my spotlight for happiness and growth and not anything less than. Thank you! Now let’s get back to our soul purpose – Kai Love
“My son did all he needed to do in his 10 days here on earth,” Broadus wrote. “He has now graduated and continuing to do work. He died in my arms and that feeling of energy will never leave me. Kai wants all of you to kno he’s doing great and wants to continue to inspire those who light is dim.”
Snoop also shared his feelings via social media.
“If you are facing something you don’t understand, choose to trust God. Remember all He has done for you. His ways are higher than ours,” read a video he posted on Instagram.
