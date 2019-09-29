Snoop’s Newborn Grandson Dies

Snoop Dogg’s family has just suffered a terrible loss. Snoop’s oldest son, Corde Broadus, had just become a father again after welcoming his son, Kai, with his partner Soraya. Sadly, Kai has passed away 10 days after his birth.

Corde shared the sad news on Instagram under a pictures and videos of him and his 13-month-old daughter, Elleven, and Soraya.

“My son did all he needed to do in his 10 days here on earth,” Broadus wrote. “He has now graduated and continuing to do work. He died in my arms and that feeling of energy will never leave me. Kai wants all of you to kno he’s doing great and wants to continue to inspire those who light is dim.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Snoop also shared his feelings via social media.

“If you are facing something you don’t understand, choose to trust God. Remember all He has done for you. His ways are higher than ours,” read a video he posted on Instagram.

PHOTO: PR Photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: