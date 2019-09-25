McDonald’s Is Now Hiring Via Alexa, Google Assistant

McDonald’s is taking job recruitment to the next level.

Beginning today (September 25), McDonald’s Corp. will allow job seekers to start an application by using voice commands with Amazon’s Alexa or Google’s Assistant.

If a user were to say, “Alexa, help me get a job at McDonald’s,” Alexa will first ask which country they want to work in before playing McDonald’s signature “I’m Lovin’ It” jingle. After that, users can share their phone number and receive a link to continue the application process. The smart app also shares facts about working for the company such as how it can be a pipeline to jobs in other fields.

The feature, which is called Apply Thru, is available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Apple’s Siri assistant does not have the feature yet.

While some job recruitment companies have built voice-recognition systems on Google and Amazon, both companies say McDonald’s is the first employer to directly use the platform in this way. McDonald’s employes 2 million people at 38,000 restaurants worldwide. The Chicago based company said it was hiring 250,000 people in the United States alone.

