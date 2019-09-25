Ex-‘RHOA’ Star Peter Thomas Shuts Down Sports Bar Due To Unpaid Taxes

Peter Thomas, who was once on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” has been revisited by a batch of bad luck that has to do with tax issues.

According to federal records, Peter’s Sports One Bar and Lounge in Charlotte was hit with a tax lien for nearly $237,000 … and now the establishment is closing its doors after racking up a huge debt.

TMZ reports:

Sources close to Peter tell TMZ … the bar didn’t have enough money to stay afloat after committing funds to other projects, and the place fell behind on its taxes. We’re told Sports One Bar and Lounge will be shuttered for 3 to 6 months while Peter and the bar’s legal team clear everything up and pay down the debt.

It’s been a rough year for Peter … as we first reported, he was arrested in Miami back in March on an out of state warrant for allegedly writing a $4,000 check that bounced.

Peter eventually paid off that debt … and now he’s trying to do the same with his beloved bar.

