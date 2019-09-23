A ‘New Jack City’ Reboot Is Happening – But Should It?

Alright, can we slow down with the remakes and the reboots?

According to Deadline, Barry Michael Cooper’s classic crime movie New Jack City is getting a reboot at Warner Bros. There’s no director slated to helm the project but Snowfall fans will be happy because writer Malcolm M. Mays is attached to write the script. And you know Snowfall is arguably the best show on TV, right?

The original movie dropped in 1991 with Mario Van Peebles directing and starred Wesley Snipes, Ice-T, Chris Rock, Flavor Flav, Christopher Williams, Allen Payne and more. It spawned classic characters like Snipes’ Nino Brown as a NYC drug lord during the height of the crack era. In a foreshadowing of his future role on “Law and Order,” Ice-T played a detective going undercover to infiltrate Brown’s crew.

Remember The Carter? Remember Rock-a-bye-baby? Remember “Am I my brother’s keeper?” Yeah, those were the scenes and lines that made the movie a classic.

But here’s the question – are you down for a reboot of New Jack City all these years later? Sound off!

