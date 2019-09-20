Sheryl Underwood And Sharon Osborne Dish On Wendy Williams On ‘The Talk’ [WATCH]

Wendy Williams has to be the queen of daytime, because she consistently has all of the other kids on the playground talking.

First, the women of “The Real,” discussed their issues with Tamar Braxton after she shared her thoughts on her former co-stars on Williams’ show.

The women of “The View” giggled and gagged at Williams’ entertaining stories.

And most recently, the co-hosts of “The Talk,” were issuing warnings about Wendy’s recent conduct.

The drama started when Wendy alleged that “Dancing With The Stars” contestant Christie Brinkley intentionally injured herself during the first week so her daughter could compete in her place.

Wendy said the injury – a wrist and shoulder fracture – looked fake. And honestly, it did and you know Wendy is not afraid to say it.

Apparently the women of “The Talk” didn’t like that particular opinion. And instead of calling Wendy irresponsible for spreading this falsehood, they sent some shots her way in response.

“I have to go in on Wendy on this because not so long ago, Wendy was not in a very good place,” Sharon Osborne said. on the show. “And she had well wishes from so many people that she had, run over the coal so to speak. And everybody was behind her wishing her well, sending her out positive vibes.

And, why is it, no matter what this woman goes through in her life, her ups and downs, which we all do, but obviously hers were more public, and she’s a 55-year-old woman that relapsed again on drugs… and the thing is nobody gave her a hard time. It was just love, support to her. Why does she have to be so mean? What is it within you that is so dark that you can’t sem to get it out when the world shows you love, and wishes you well, on the rest of your journey of your life, you are so dark inside, so mean constantly. People who have this anger, this nastiness inside them.”

Sheryl Underwood weighed in as well.

“Nobody said when she was going through the stuff she was going through that she was faking it. We all were worried about her health. So we want to say as women, Wendy, don’t go back to what you used to be. God has gave you a second chance. Don’t do this, don’t do this. We love Wendy Williams and we thought you were gonna come back around as another person.”

Even Eve said it was sad to see Wendy reverting back.

But Underwood had the final say.

“Don’t go back to who you used to be. From you fainting, from you going through your narcotics, God has given you a second chance. Do something with it.”

