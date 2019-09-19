Reality TV is a nationwide epidemic and by the looks of recent surveys, it seems some states sway in different directions when it comes to the type.

Research, as seen on HowToWatch.com, discovered that the top categories of reality TV were as follows:

Survival and outdoors

Home Improvement and clutter

Eats and art

Competing for love and money

Celebrities

Among all states, Alone, Fixer Upper and Master Chef are noted as the top three reality shows, but you can find a list of the most popular reality show in each state below.

Alabama The Bachelorette Alaska Deadliest Catch Arizona MasterChef Arkansas Fixer Upper California Mexican Dynasties Colorado The Hills: New Beginnings Connecticut Worst Cooks in America Delaware The Real World District of Columbia Project Runway Florida MasterChef Georgia Black Ink Crew Hawaii Naked and Afraid XL Idaho Alone Illinois Alone Indiana Nailed It! Iowa American Pickers Kansas Fixer Upper Kentucky Alone Louisiana American Idol Maine Survivor Maryland Black Ink Crew Massachusetts Bachelor in Paradise Michigan Alone Minnesota The Bachelorette Mississippi Hoarders Missouri Alone Montana The Amazing Race Nebraska Fixer Upper Nevada Shark Tank New Hampshire Dancing with the Stars New Jersey Shark Tank New Mexico Shark Tank New York Keeping Up with the Kardashians North Carolina Alone North Dakota Storage Wars Ohio American Ninja Warrior Oklahoma Big Brother Oregon Little People, Big World Pennsylvania Alone Rhode Island Say Yes to the Dress South Carolina Chrisley Knows Best South Dakota The Real World Tennessee Catfish: The TV Show Texas Fixer Upper Utah The Bachelor Vermont So You Think You Can Dance Washington MasterChef West Virginia Naked and Afraid Wisconsin Holey Moley Wyoming Nailed It!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Which Reality TV Show Does Your State Watch Most? was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Black America Web: