Issa Rae Developing Remake Of ‘Set It Off’ And Fans Are Not Having It

Sometimes it’s best not to mess with the cinematic classics, which is why we’re giving Issa Rae the side-eye for taking on a remake of “Set It Off” as her next project.

And we’re not alone… while some fans across social media are thrilled by the news, others are noting feeling her reported “re-imagining” of the 1996 crime drama, which Variety reports Issa will produce and possibly star in the film.

One Twitter user wrote: “We love you #IssaRae, but leave Set it Off alone please.”

Another said: @IssaRae please don’t remake set it off. Just let it be. It’s okay to leave some things be; untouched—mint condition. Please.”

Directed by F. Gary Gray, “Set It Off” centers on four female friends who turn to robbing banks to offset their low-income jobs. The film stars Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, Vivica A. Fox and Kimberly Elise—and became a critical and box office success, grossing over $41 million against a budget of $9 million.

Rae will produce the new project with Montrel McKay, her partner at Issa Rae Productions. Syreeta Singleton (“Black Monday”) and Nina Gloster (“Star”) have been hired to pen the script, per THR.

Twitter user Diddy Saint said of the news, “I don’t want Issa Rae nowhere near a set it off nothing.”

Rae co-created HBO’s “Insecure,” on which she serves as writer, executive producer and actress, and she recently kicked off production of season 4.

She posted a series of photos on Instagram with her co-stars: Amanda Seales, Yvonne Orji and Natasha Rothwell, and she captioned the pic: “BeTtEr MaKe It A hOuR” Day One. Season Four. #InsecureHBO”.

Rothwell wrote, “INSECURE SEASON FOUR DOES NOT CARE ABOUT YOUR EDGES. #insecurehbo #buckleup #whatitdobaby #letsgo @insecurehbo @hbo.”

The critically acclaimed show follows Issa as Issa Dee as she tries to balance work, love and life in Los Angeles.

