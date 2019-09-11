Morning Minute: Drama Is Antonio Brown’s Middle Name

09.11.19
Patriots newest wide receiver, Antonio Brown just can’t seem to stay out of drama. Now he’s the subject of a federal lawsuit in which his former personal trainer claims he sexually assaulted and raped her. She claims that there were 2 instances of sexual assault and he raped her the third time. Since the news broke, Chris Paul has had a hard time understanding why he had such a hard time getting along with Ben Rothlesburger in Pittsburgh since apparently they have “a lot in common.”

