Awaiting the release of his highly anticipated album, Broken Record, Travis Greene shared another video from it.

Last month, he released “Won’t Let Go,” and now, a visual to “Good and Loved” featuring Steffany Gretzinger is here. Both tracks are currently available for purchase, as pre-order for the album is now live!

Broken Record will be released everywhere gospel music is sold on Friday, October 11. Until then, check out Travis Greene’s latest video below.

Travis Greene Shares New ‘Good And Loved” Video From Upcoming Album, Broken Record was originally published on getuperica.com