TyRone ‘Hollywood’ Brown Says A ‘Piece Of Paper’ Changed His Life

TyRone “Hollywood” Brown had a dream at just 9-years-old, wrote it down, and made it come true. He first saw the Harlem Globetrotters play while watching TV and knew that one day he would play for them; and he did. Brown played for the Globetrotters from 1985 until 1996 and says he, “enjoyed every bit of it.”

Brown got to live his dream but he wants everyone to know that, it wasn’t without hard work and dedication. He looked at the piece of paper where he wrote his goal down every morning before school and after school he went into the backyard to practice. After college he was cut from 15 teams in two years, but his dream never left him. He did the work, remained determined and made it happen. Not only did he get to play with the Harlem Globetrotters, but he was inducted into the hall of fame!

His book is titled “A Piece Of Paper,” because it was on that piece of paper when he was 9-years-old that his dream was born. Brown says everyone from third grade and up can read his book because “the story can help anybody.”

Also On Black America Web: