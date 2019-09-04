The demand for Popeyes now sold-out chicken sandwich has reached ridiculous proportions. Overnight, police in Southeast Houston are investigating after a man pulled a gun on employees at a Popeyes location after the restaurant ran out of chicken sandwiches.

Group of people with gun rushes door at @PopeyesChicken on Scott and Corder. They wanted the chicken sandwich, say employees. Employees were able to lock them out. @houstonpolice responded. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/6kTYvWRUBI — Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) September 3, 2019

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. Monday at the Popeyes located on 7159 Scott Street. Several people went into the restaurant according to police and one man pulled out a gun while demanding chicken sandwiches.

According to police, no one was injured.

Man Pulls Gun On Popeyes Employees In Houston Demanding Chicken Sandwiches was originally published on theboxhouston.com