Talbots Finds The Average Woman Only Wears Half The Pants In Her Closet

​​​​​​​​Talbots ( www.Talbots.com ) has launched a new collection of pants that will reinforce what devoted customers already know and love about the brand – that Talbots is committed to honoring the truth about pants by providing fits and shapes that complement and promise “WOW.Guaranteed.”

2019 WOW.Guaranteed, a new survey from Talbots, reveals that despite a closetful of options, women only wear the same six pairs of pants. Again. And again. With a longstanding commitment to providing customers with modern classic style and the utmost quality, the women’s retailer released its results that divulge that comfort and fit are key. By applying these findings and results, Talbots has designed an assortment of pants, in an array of styles and colors, fits and fabrics that are available in sizes for everybody. This is where Talbots shines. A brand made up of 92% women, Talbots understands women’s bodies and has taken the guesswork out of fit. With a size range from 0-24 in Misses, Petite, Plus and Plus Petite, these are simply the pants that all women will love to live in.

So what’s the bottom line? Talbots surveyed 2,000 women across the country and asked them what they look for when purchasing pants. The survey tapped into her physical and emotional love affair (and struggle!) with pants and the quest to find the perfect pair. A few highlights from the 2019 Talbots WOW.Guaranteed Survey include:

In The Right Pants, A Woman Can Conquer The World. 92% of the women surveyed reveal that a good pair of pants is the foundation to a good outfit, and nearly four-in-five (79%) agree great pants relieve insecurities they have about their body.​

Maximize Your Assets. 36% of women want pants to provide a smoother stomach, 23% believe their pants should provide a great rearview while 22% are focused on slimmer legs.​

Comfort Is Key. Nine-in-10 (90%) women said that when buying a pair of pants, they care the most about comfort.

If 76% of women admit that it is hard to find the perfect pair of pants.

