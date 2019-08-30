Simone Biles’ Brother Arrested In Cleveland Triple Murder

The brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has been arrested and charged with murder for his alleged involvement in a shooting that killed three people in Cleveland, Ohio.

According to NBC News, Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24, was arrested while in Georgia for the shooting, which took part on New Year’s Eve at an Airbnb rental in Cleveland, the city where he resides. Three men were killed and two other people were injured after police and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office reported that violence ensued when an “uninvited group” entered the house and a fight broke out, leading to the shooting. The victims include Delvante Johnson, 19, Toshaun Banks, 21 and Devaughn Gibson, 23.

Tevin, who was on active duty in the Army when arrested, was picked up at Fort Stewart in Georgia, according to The Washington Post. He was charged with six counts of murder, three counts of voluntary manslaughter, five counts of felonious assault and one count of perjury. He is being held in jail in Georgia and is set to be arraigned on September 13 in Cleveland.

The Olympic gold-winning gymnast will likely not issue a statement on the matter, but she did share a cryptic message on Twitter on Thursday, saying she was “eating her feelings.” Following the message, the 22-year-old’s fans sent her plenty of encouragement in reference to her brother’s situation.

eating my feelings don’t talk to me — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 30, 2019

Simone has three siblings, Tevin, as well as younger sister Adria and big sister Ashley. All four of them were in and out of foster care due to her mother’s battles with addiction and her father abandoning their family. Simone and sister Adria were eventually adopted by their grandparents. Ashley and Tevin were adopted by the sister of Simone’s grandfather.

Though Tevin can be seen in childhood photos with Simone, she seems to have the closest relationship with her sister Adria since they were raised together. Nevertheless, she has always shown love to her brother on social media.

my brother tevin | everyone says we look like twins but we don’t see it pic.twitter.com/WnljD48rMQ — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) September 11, 2017

PHOTO: AP

