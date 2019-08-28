Vermont Is Paying People $10,000 To Relocate There

If you’re looking for a way to make a quick $10K, a move to Vermont could be in your future.

The sparsely populated state made headlines last year when officials approved plans to reimburse new residents up to $5,000 each year for 2 years, to cover the costs of moving and those associated with working remotely like computers, Internet access and membership in a co-working space.

The plan was implemented to help draw younger workers to Vermont, and apparently, it’s been working.

The Remote Worker Grant Program received thousands of inquiries and ran out of its first $125,000 — which officials anticipated would last through June — by April, according to reports from Route Fifty.

The state still has another $375,000 set aside for the program. Now, officials have decided to eliminate the annual cycles and offer it all to qualifying newcomers on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To qualify for the program, new Vermont residents must work remotely full time for an out-of-state employer. People who have taken advantage of the program so far include a lot of software developers, digital designers, and financial professionals, according to the report.

Goldstein told Route Fifty that the state is working on another program to offer incentives to people who move to Vermont to take jobs at businesses there. That program will pay $5,000 for a year, or $7,500 if moving to a rural area, to those who qualify.

So, if you’re willing to move to the second whitest state in America for a year or two, you could make a couple thousand dollars in the process.

