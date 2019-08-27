Afton Williamson Opens Up About Childhood Sexual Abuse

Afton Williamson is back in the headlines after coming forward with claims of sexual harassment and racial discrimination on the set of ABC’s “The Rookie.”

In a revealing Instagram post, she said co-star star Demetrius Grosse harassed her during filming of the first season of the series. She also accused Hair Department Head Sally Nicole Ciganovich of racially bullying her. Now she’s opening up about the abuse she suffered as a child.

As reported by TV Show Ace, Williamson posted a picture on Instagram of Maya Angelou’s book “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” and revealed the abuse she suffered by a babysitter when she was six years old. She told her parents about it but apparently they didn’t believe her as Afton claims she was sent back to the babysitter the following day.

She wrote:

I was sexually abused at a babysitters home when I was 6 years old.I told.I was sent back the next day.I was abused for the next 4 years. At 13, I started losing my hair to PTSD.So I shaved my head.That’s how I entered highschool.I was terrified but I was strong.

It was during these 4 years that God spoke to me.Told me who I was.Showed me what I would become.The isolation of being different pushed me so close to Him it was just the 2 of us.He told me I had to fight. So I did.I fought to get out of Toledo. I fought to get into college. I fought in college for myself and all the future black women in that Theatre, as I was the only one.I fought to break ground and change history.I fought in grad school. The only black face of 16 students at a classical conservatory in Alabama.

Williamson concluded by sharing some inspiring words: “May My Truth be a Light. A path to Yours.”

