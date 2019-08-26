Orrin ‘Checkmate’ Hudson Will Be Teaching You To Make ‘Boss Moves’ At Family Reunion

Orrin “Checkmate” Hudson is a Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion favorite and he’s returning this year and he’s excited to return this year. Hudson will be at the Expo from Friday until Monday teaching people to play chess, or as he calls it “think for themselves.”

He credits chess with saving his life. As a teenager he was headed down the wrong path and a teacher told him that he would teach him to play chess and think for himself. Years later, after a robbery in his town he realized that “bad things happen when good people don’t make boss moves.” From there he decided to start “Be Someone, Inc” to teach folks to make every move their best move.

He’ll be at the Expo with life-size chess boards teaching folks from the age of “4 to 104” to play chess.

