Damon Williams Recalls Listening To Tom As A Kid [WATCH]

Seriously Ignorant News correspondent and Funny Chair Friday co-host Damon Williams has been a part of the Tom Joyner Morning Show team for many years but he still can’t believe it.

Like many Chicago natives, Williams grew up listening to Tom Joyner on the radio, so to think that he is now working with the legend is still pretty unbelievable. Especially when he would have just been happy sailing on the Fantastic Voyage.

Watch the full video above to hear more about Damon’s history with Tom including the one time Tom took Damon’s girlfriend out on a date.

