Why? Georgia Mother Believed To Have Killed Two Adult Kids And Herself [VIDEO]

Georgia police made a grisly discovery this week when they found a mother and her two adult children dead in an Atlanta area townhouse. The bodies, dead of gunshot wounds, were found when police were called to do a welfare check on the family. There is no known motive as of yet. What makes the crime even more bizarre is that the mother had recently returned from a European vacation with her daughter had posted on Facebook that she couldn’t have asked for better children.

Cobb County Police have identified the three people found dead Wednesday inside a Vinings home as Dr. Marsha Edwards, her 20-year-old daughter, Erin Edwards, and her 24-year-old son, Chris Edwards.

The bodies were found at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, and police allege Edwards killed her two kids and then herself — but still have no idea why.

A statement from police indicates the mother died of “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

According to local media, Edwards is the ex-wife of a well-known Atlanta surgeon, Dr. Christopher Edwards — the victims’ father.

WXIA-TV received a statement from the mourning dad, which reads, “Dr. Christopher Edwards learned Wednesday of the death of his former wife, Dr. Marsha Edwards, and his two adult children, Christopher Edwards, Jr. and Erin Edwards.”

It continues: “Dr. Edwards, his extended family and friends are in a state of grief and shock, and privacy of the family is paramount as arrangements are being made.”

WXIA-TV reports that Edwards took to social media the day before the murders, and she seemed in good spirits.

Marsha and Erin Edwards apparently returned from a trip to Italy recently, and in one picture of her and her daughter, the mom wrote, “I could not ask for better children.”

Victim Chris Edwards worked as a digital content manager for the City of Atlanta and worked in the Mayor’s Office of Entertainment.

Erin Edwards was a student at Boston University, and spent the summer in New York, interning for WNBC.

